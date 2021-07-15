121,866 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRA stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

