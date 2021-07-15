122,908 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,262 shares of company stock worth $11,135,800. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

