1,232,394 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Bought by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,232,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 3.91% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 1,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.