125,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. QuantumScape accounts for 2.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $113,554,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $92,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

