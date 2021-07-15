126,583 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CommScope stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.