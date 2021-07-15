136,553 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,394 shares of company stock valued at $16,947,621 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

