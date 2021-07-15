150,000 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

