150,000 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $992,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 45,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $449,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616.

RCLFU stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

