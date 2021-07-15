152,441 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

