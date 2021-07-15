167,362 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. 93,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

