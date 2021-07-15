182,916 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

