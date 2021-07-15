1MillionNFTs Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $141,863.87 and $2,441.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00110058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.68 or 1.00221543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

