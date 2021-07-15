1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRCE stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

