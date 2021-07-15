$2.41 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.49. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $152.91. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.