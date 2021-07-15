200,000 Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $535,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MACQU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

