22,478 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 36,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

