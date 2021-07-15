235,459 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.36% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJAQ stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

