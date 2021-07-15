240,179 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,955,000.

SCLEU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

