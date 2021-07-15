244,628 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,818. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.