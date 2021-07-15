257,600 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.16% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

