260,862 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.53% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

