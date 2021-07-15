270,000 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,000. eHealth comprises approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in eHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,208. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

