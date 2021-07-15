272,312 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

