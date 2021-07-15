28,511 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,690. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.