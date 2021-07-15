297,241 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

