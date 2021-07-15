312,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,535,000. Snowflake makes up about 3.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 26,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $6,737,971.62. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $256.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

