31,469 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 90,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

