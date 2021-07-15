323,627 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,794,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of ASML at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $712.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,340. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

