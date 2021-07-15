32,500 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $528.39. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,674. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $549.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold 54,413 shares of company stock valued at $27,111,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.