33,934 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

