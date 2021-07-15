350,000 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 5.56% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

DLCA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.