38,157 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SJW Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SJW Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.