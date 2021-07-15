3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 192.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of 3DX Industries stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.
About 3DX Industries
