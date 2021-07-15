3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 192.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 3DX Industries stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

