40,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Pinterest makes up about 1.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.21. 163,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock worth $71,359,990. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.