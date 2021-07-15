436,222 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 436,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Service Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 2.49.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

