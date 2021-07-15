439,427 Shares in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 439,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 6.11% of GreenVision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

GRNV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 4,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

