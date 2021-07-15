470,394 Shares in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 470,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of AMAOU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

