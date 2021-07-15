529,040 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $3,974,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

