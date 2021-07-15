530,991 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Bought by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.95% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,029. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

