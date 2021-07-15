540,855 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $518,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

