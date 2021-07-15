60,000 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Aramark makes up 1.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE ARMK remained flat at $$34.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,164. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

