723,700 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,822,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $6,176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $7,968,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 68,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

