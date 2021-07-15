73,737 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.63. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

