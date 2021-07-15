75,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,895,947. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

