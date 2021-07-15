750,000 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

AF Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,325. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

