78,132 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Globe Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

GL opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.