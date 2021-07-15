793,123 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 793,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 328,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.