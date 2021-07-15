829,405 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 829,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Cohn Robbins accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.80% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRHC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

