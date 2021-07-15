849,388 Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 849,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LWACU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

