8,622,911 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,622,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,458,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.23% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

